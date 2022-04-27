Anthony Fauci says US 'out of Covid pandemic phase, but...'
Dr. Anthony Fauci has given an upbeat assessment of the current state of the coronavirus in the United States, saying the country is “out of the pandemic phase” when it comes to new infections, hospitalizations and deaths, but that it appears to be making a transition to Covid-19 becoming an endemic disease — occurring regularly in certain areas.
Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on the PBS “NewsHour” on Tuesday that the coronavirus remains a pandemic for much of the world, but the threat is not over for the United States, adding that he was speaking about the worst phase of the pandemic.
"Namely, we don't have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now,” he said.
In comments Wednesday to The Washington Post, however, Fauci seemed to clarify his earlier remarks, saying that unlike the “full-blown explosive pandemic phase” during the brutal winter omicron surge, he was describing what appears to be a period of transition toward the coronavirus becoming an endemic disease.
“The world is still in a pandemic. There's no doubt about that. Don't anybody get any misinterpretation of that. We are still experiencing a pandemic,” Fauci told the Post.
His comments come as health authorities wrestle with how to keep Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations manageable and learn to live with what's still a mutating and unpredictable virus. The Biden administration has stressed that the nation has more tools — vaccinations, booster shots and medications — to better handle infections than earlier in the pandemic.
US cases are far lower than they were in recent months. But health officials are keeping a close eye as highly contagious variants continue to spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases have risen about 25% in the past week.
-
UN chief Antonio Guterres arrives in Ukraine, says ‘sooner this war…’
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres announced his arrival in Kyiv on Wednesday following talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.
-
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari becomes ‘youngest' foreign minister of Pakistan
Scion of Pakistan's leading political dynasty, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Wednesday took oath as the foreign minister in the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a crucial juncture as he faces multiple challenges such as fixing strained ties with the US and finding a way to restart the peace process with neighbouring India.
-
Retired Colombian soldiers admit to murder of 120 civilians
Ten retired members of Colombia's military began admitting to victims' families on Tuesday their roles in the assassination of 120 civilians that were later presented as rebels killed in combat. It was the first public admission by the former soldiers that they had made people disappear before killing them in cold blood.
-
French nun who lived through Spanish Flu, WW II, Covid is world's oldest person
A French nun has been declared as the world's oldest person alive at 118 years, 73 days old by the Guinness World Records. Sister Andre, who was born on February 11, 1940, has become the oldest person living (female) and the overall oldest person living, following the death of Japan's Kane Tanaka. Having lived through the Spanish flu in 1918, the nun also tested positive for Covid-19 in January 2021.
-
Explained: Mysterious Hepatitis outbreak and sudden liver disease rise in kids
Health authorities in Europe and the US are racing to find out about the sudden outbreak of a liver disease in nearly 200 children. Where has it been detected? The first five cases were flagged in Scotland on March 31 by "astute clinicians, realising they were seeing something unusual", said Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency.
