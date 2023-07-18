Home / World News / Anti-government protestors storm stock exchange in Isreal

Anti-government protestors storm stock exchange in Isreal

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 18, 2023 03:19 PM IST

The protestors blanketed the floors with small flyers that looked like Shekel bills.

A large number of antigovernment protestors opposed to the judicial reforms planned by the government stormed into the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and “occupied” the floor of the exchange. This. However, it came before the TASE was scheduled to open trading.

Tel Aviv Stock exchange(Reuters)
Tel Aviv Stock exchange(Reuters)

The protestors blanketed the floors with small flyers that looked like Shekel bills. The flyers read “Laws of the Dictatorship are Destroying the Economy.” This is in reference to the considerable drop in Shekel’s value since the judicial reforms were first announced.

These protestors wore green T-shirts belonging to the groups of IDF reservists threatening to refuse call-ups to reserve duty should the reforms be passed.

Many more protestors blocked the entrance to the building.

The opposition in Israel charges that the government’s judicial reforms would harm the country’s democratic nature and make it possible for the government to increase its powers unchecked.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out