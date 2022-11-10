Watch: UN chief's Cop27 address when he realises he was giving wrong speech
Antonio Guterres: “There was a small confusion, I apologise,” Antonio Guterres said.
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres was delivering a speech at the climate summit COP27 which is currently taking place in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh as leaders of various countries gather to raise the issue of climate change and global warming.
"The world is losing the race against the climate crisis, but I am hopeful because of you. You have been relentless in holding decision makers to account," Antonio Guterres said while reading his written speech as he gave the opening address at a session with former US vice president Al Gore on tracking carbon emissions.
But then he realised that he was delivering the wrong speech.
"I think that I was given the wrong speech," Antonie Guterres laughed as did the crowd present.
The UN chief then chuckled and started all over again.
“There was a small confusion, I apologise,” Antonio Guterres said informing the crowd that he was due to address a group of young people after the current and that he had been reading the speech that was meant for them.
Watch the video here:
Antonio Guterres was then given the correct speech as the crowd applauded.
High-level talks on scaling up finance for developing countries to green their economies and prepare for global warming impacts began this week at the COP27 climate conference.