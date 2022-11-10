Home / World News / North Korean missile debris similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine: Seoul

North Korean missile debris similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine: Seoul

Published on Nov 10, 2022 10:42 AM IST

North Korea: This comes as South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on November 2.

North Korea: South Korean army soldiers stand in front of the debris of a missile.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters- a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile- was similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.

This comes as South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on November 2. The missile had flown across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in South Korean waters for the first time, triggering alarm.

Although, North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war. The export can be a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on North Korea that ban it from exporting weapons.

The South Korean defence ministry said that the retrieved debris were parts of SA-5 missile, citing its appearance and feature. “This SA-5 missile launch was a clearly deliberate, intentional provocation,” it said in a statement.

“The SA-5 also has characteristics of a surface-to-surface missile, and Russia has used similar missiles in Ukraine for surface-to-surface attacks.”

The SA-5 is an air defence missile which was originally designed by the Soviet Union, where it was designated the S-200, to take down high-altitude targets and strategic bombers. The missile was exported around the world, and is still in service in at least a dozen countries, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Missile Defense Project.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, keeping the ongoing tensions high.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

north korea south korea
