Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary General for second term
Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary General for second term

Ambassadors in the assembly chamber burst into applause as Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced Guterres’ re-election by acclamation.
AP
JUN 18, 2021
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN General Assembly elected Antonio Guterres to a second term as secretary-general on Friday, giving him another five years at the helm of the 193-member world organization.

Just before the announcement, Estonia’s UN Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, the current Security Council president, read a resolution adopted by the 15-member council recommending Guterres for a second term.

Under the UN Charter, the General Assembly elects the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council.

Topics
antonio guterres united nations
