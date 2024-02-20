AP News Digest 6 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan in AP Newsroom. HT Image

———————————————

NEW & DEVELOPING

———————————————

Adds: ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-BRAZIL, CALIFORNIA-STORMS, HKN-PENGUINS-JAGR-JERSEY, HKN-RANGERS-ISLANDERS, NASCAR-DAYTONA-500-CELEBRITY-FLAVOR.

———————————

TOP STORIES

———————————

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is brushing off growing calls to halt the military offensive in Gaza and vowing to “finish the job.” A member of his War Cabinet has threatened to invade the southern city of Rafah if remaining Israeli hostages are not freed by the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan. By Wafaa Shurafa, Kareem Chehayeb and Melanie Lidman. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, audio.

WORLD-COURT-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — The United Nations’ highest court opens historic hearings into the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, plunging the 15 international judges back into the heart of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Though the case occurs against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, it focuses instead on Israel’s open-ended occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem. By Mike Corder and Julia Frankel. SENT: 940 words, photos. See more on the Israel-Hamas war below.

OFFICERS-KILLED-MINNESOTA — Two police officers and a first responder have been shot and killed and a third officer was injured at a suburban Minneapolis home in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a call involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with family. By Steve Karnowski and Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 600 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2024-PRESIDENTIAL CERTIFICATION — Sen. Tim Scott, a potential running mate if Donald Trump becomes the Republican presidential nominee, is treading carefully on questions about whether he would have certified the 2020 election had he been vice president at that time. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 450 words, photo.

JIMMY-CARTER-HOSPICE-ANNIVERSARY — Since Jimmy Carter entered hospice care at his home in south Georgia one year ago, the former U.S. president has celebrated his 99th birthday, enjoyed tributes to his legacy and lost his wife of 77 years. Experts on end-of-life care say the Carters’ different paths show the range of an oft-misunderstood service. Those advocates commend the Carter family for demonstrating the realities of aging, dementia and death. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

PRESIDENTS-DAY-EXPLAINER — George Washington was uneasy about the idea of commemorating his life. He was the first leader of a new republic — not a tyrant. And yet the nation will once again celebrate the first U.S. president on Monday, 292 years after he was born. SENT: 860 words, photos.

BRITAIN-FILM-AWARDS — Atom bomb epic “Oppenheimer” has won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards. Christopher Nolan was named best director and Cillian Murphy won the best actor prize for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Ukraine war documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” produced by The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline,” won the prize for best documentary. SENT: 960 words, photos.

BKN--ALL-STAR GAME — LeBron James will play in his 20th All-Star Game when the NBA goes back to the old Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format for its midseason showcase game. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8 p.m.

—————————————————

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

—————————————————

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-BRAZIL — Israel has condemned Brazil’s president for comparing the war in Gaza to the Holocaust, accusing him of being antisemitic and trivializing the Nazi genocide of European Jews during World War II. SENT: 410 words, photo.

AFRICAN-UNION-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Leaders at an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end. SENT: 330 words, photos.

——————————

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

——————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-AVDIIVKA-ANALYSIS — Dwindling ammunition threatens Ukraine’s hold on the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line under withering assault by Russian artillery. SENT: 800 words, photos.

GERMANY-SECURITY-CONFERENCE-UKRAINE — A Republican opponent of new U.S. funding for Ukraine has argued at an international security conference that the package stuck in Congress wouldn’t “fundamentally change the reality” on the ground and that Russia has an incentive to negotiate peace. SENT: 500 words, photos.

—————————————————

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

—————————————————

IREICHO-DAY-OF-REMEMBRANCE — Japanese Americans who were incarcerated on U.S. soil during World War II are being commemorated at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. A massive book, called the Ireichō, lists the names of the more than 125,000 people who were detained in camps nationwide. It will be on display at the museum until Dec. 1. Visitors can honor detainees by leaving a mark under their names using a Japanese stamp called a hanko. By Akira Olivia Kumamoto. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

———————————

MORE NEWS

———————————

FILM-BOX-OFFICE — Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley biopic “Bob Marley: One Love” outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a $27.7 million opening weekend. SENT: 710 words, photos.

OBIT-DRIESELL — Lefty Driesell, folksy, fiery coach who put Maryland on college basketball’s map, dies at 92. SENT: 1,550 words, photos.

RUSSIA-LGBTQ-CRACKDOWN — Organizers say police in Moscow were called to investigate alleged LGBTQ propaganda at a fan event dedicated to the cartoon series "My Little Pony." A Russian court has declared the LGBTQ movement to be an extremist group. SENT: 400 words.

NASCAR-DAYTONA-500-CELEBRITY-FLAVOR — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Pitbull and DJ Khaled represented South Florida at the Daytona 500. The trio of Sunshine State celebrities brought a dose of star power to Sunday’s scheduled race day that was washed out by rain. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

———————————————————

ELECTION 2024-REPUBLICANS-TRANS ISSUES — For Republican presidential candidates, transgender-related issues have become perhaps the biggest rallying call to Christian conservatives, more so than abortion rights or same-sex marriage. It’s a shift that worries advocates for transgender rights. By James Pollard. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

HUNGARY-US SENATORS — Two U.S. senators will submit a bipartisan resolution to Congress condemning democratic backsliding in Hungary and urging its nationalist government to lift its block on Sweden’s accession into the NATO military alliance. SENT: 650 words.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

CHURCH-SHOOTING-TEXAS — A Houston megachurch held a special service a week after a woman opened fire in one of its hallways before being gunned down by security officers. Lakewood Church, run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen, has not had services since the Feb. 11 shooting. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-FOOD-WASTE-RECYCLING — Two years after California launched an effort to keep organic waste out of landfills, the state is so far behind on getting food recycling programs up and running that it’s widely accepted next year’s ambitious waste-reduction targets won’t be met. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-STORMS — The latest in a series of wet winter storms is blowing ashore in Northern California. Forecasters warned on Sunday of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes. SENT: 350 words, photo.

SCANDALOUS-TRUST-RUNS-DRY — Paul Powell, the southern Illinois political powerhouse who died and left behind $800,000 in cash in the notorious “Shoebox Scandal,” used to say, “The only thing worse than a defeated politician is a broke one.” For more than half a century, a Powell-established $250,000 trust sustained his legacy, for better or worse. But the account that maintained his birthplace as a museum will soon run dry. SENT: 680 words, photos.

———————————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————————-

RUSSIA-NAVALNY — More than 400 people have been detained in Russia while paying tribute to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died at a remote Arctic penal colony, a prominent rights group reported. The sudden death of Navalny, 47, was a crushing blow to many Russians, who had pinned their hopes for the future on President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe. SENT: 720 words, photos.

MEXICO-MARCH FOR DEMOCRACY —Thousands of demonstrators cloaked in pink marched through cities in Mexico and abroad on Sunday in what they called a “march for democracy” targeting the country’s ruling party in advance of the country’s June 2 elections. SENT: 420 words, photos.

GERMANY-LUFTHANSA-STRIKE — A labor union in Germany has called on-ground staff for Lufthansa to walk off the job at seven airports on Tuesday following a similar strike earlier this month. SENT: 150 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CHILDREN-DEAD — Police say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead in southwest England. SENT: 130 words, photo.

————————

SPORTS

————————

HKN--PENGUINS-JAGR-JERSEY — The Pittsburgh Penguins are retiring franchise icon Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 jersey before they face the Los Angeles Kings. The NHL’s second all-time leading scorer played 11 seasons for the Penguins, helping the club to a pair of Stanley Cup titles. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

RANGERS-ISLANDERS — The New York Rangers put their perfect record in outdoor games on the line when they face the New York Islanders at MetLife Stadium. The local rivals are playing each other outdoors for the second time — and first since facing off at Yankee Stadium 10 years ago. By Vin A. Cherwoo. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game underway.

———————————————

