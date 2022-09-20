Apologize, Harry and Meghan were told ahead of Queen's funeral: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been instructed to resolve the rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton caused after the 2019 Oprah Winfrey interview, UK media reports said. The interview "crossed the line" leaving the Prince and Princess of Wales- William and Kate- upset, report said.

Harry and Meghan Markle already appeared in public following Queen Elizabeth II's death along with William and Kate, all laying flowers and meeting mourners.

“They (William and Kate) feel they’ve had to be steely to send a message that you cannot just say this hugely upsetting stuff without there being consequences," a Telegraph report said quoting a source.

During the 2021 tell-all interview with US television host Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan spoke about their split from the Royal Family. The couple revealed that there had been "concerns" over the colour of their son Archie's skin.

Meghan Markle said that she had felt suicidal in the bombshell interview and the couple revealed they secretly got married before their royal wedding.

The interview caused a major rift between the couple and the Royal Family so much so that the frosty relationship was apparent even during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

