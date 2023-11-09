Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers possible stroke
Reuters |
Nov 09, 2023 07:15 AM IST
The 73-year-old was in Mexico City for a World Business Forum event.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported.
The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital's Santa Fe neighborhood.
Event organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wozniak had been set to speak at the conference at 4:20 p.m. local time.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports that Wozniak had been hospitalized.
