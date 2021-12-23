Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Apple shut 8 stores since Tuesday amid Covid-19 surge in US
world news

Apple shut 8 stores since Tuesday amid Covid-19 surge in US

Such closures have become increasingly routine in recent weeks. Before the latest round, Apple shut and reopened eight additional locations, including stores in Texas, Maryland, Hawaii, Ohio, and Ottawa.
Apple, based in Cupertino, California, typically shuts down a retail store when around 10% of staff members test positive for Covid-19. (File Photo)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Apple Inc. temporarily shuttered at least eight retail stores in the US and Canada over the past day as Covid-19 cases surged among the public and employees.

Since Tuesday, Apple has closed the following locations: 

  • Dadeland in Miami
  • The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach
  • Lenox Square in Atlanta
  • Cumberland Mall in Atlanta
  • Highland Village in Houston
  • Summit Mall in Ohio
  • Pheasant Lane in New Hampshire
  • Sainte-Catherine in Montreal

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, typically shuts down a retail store when around 10% of staff members test positive for Covid-19. 

Such closures have become increasingly routine in recent weeks. Before the latest round, Apple shut and reopened eight additional locations, including stores in Texas, Maryland, Hawaii, Ohio, and Ottawa. The closures typically lasted a few days each. A ninth closed store -- Lincoln Road in Miami Beach -- remains shut. In August, Apple also temporarily closed a location in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement. “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning, and paid sick leave.”

RELATED STORIES

Apple has previously said that all its workers are tested regularly and that it only reopens stores once each employee is tested again. 

As Covid-19 case numbers and the omicron variant surge across the world, Apple has started to limit occupancy inside its retail stores to promote social distancing. It has also restored its mask mandate across all U.S. stores and has once again put in plexiglass dividers to protect employees. 

At the same time, Apple added an incentive to order online. On Wednesday, the company rolled out free two-hour delivery for its products in “most metro areas.” The deal runs through Dec. 24. That shipping option normally costs $9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apple inc. covid-19 coronavirus us coronavirus case covid-19 outbreak
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP