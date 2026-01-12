Apple taps Google’s Gemini to power next-gen Siri in multi-year AI deal

"Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year," Google said in a post on X.

While its technology already underpins much of Samsung’s “Galaxy AI,” the Siri integration opens access to Apple’s installed base of more than two billion active devices.

"After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards," it added.

Alphabet and OpenAI had been competing for the Apple contract.

Apple had integrated ChatGPT into its devices in late 2024, enabling Siri to use the chatbot for tasks such as answering questions about photos and documents, including presentations. At the time, Apple said there were no major changes to the ChatGPT integration, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The new agreement builds on a long-standing partnership under which Google remains the default search engine on Apple devices, a deal that drives traffic to Google and generates tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue for Apple.

The announcement lifted Alphabet’s market value above $4 trillion on Monday. Its shares, up 0.5% in afternoon trading, had risen 65% last year on investor optimism about its AI push, including its Gemini 3 model.