Apple temporarily closes 17 out of 20 French stores amid fresh Covid-19 lockdown measures

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 06:11 IST

Apple Inc will temporarily close 17 out of 20 stores in France starting Oct. 30, as the country goes into a fresh one-month lockdown amid resurgence of coronavirus cases, the company’s website showed.

Apple’s Opéra store in Paris, Les Quatre Temps store in Puteaux and Rosny 2 store in Rosny-Sous-Bois, will remain open, the company’s website showed.

The company’s 15 stores in Germany will remain open, according to its website.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.