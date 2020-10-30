e-paper
Apple temporarily closes 17 out of 20 French stores amid fresh Covid-19 lockdown measures

Apple’s Opéra store in Paris, Les Quatre Temps store in Puteaux and Rosny 2 store in Rosny-Sous-Bois, will remain open, the company’s website showed.

world Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 06:11 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
London/Berlin
Apple’s 15 stores in Germany will remain open, according to its website.
Apple’s 15 stores in Germany will remain open, according to its website.(Reuters)
         

Apple Inc will temporarily close 17 out of 20 stores in France starting Oct. 30, as the country goes into a fresh one-month lockdown amid resurgence of coronavirus cases, the company’s website showed.

Apple’s Opéra store in Paris, Les Quatre Temps store in Puteaux and Rosny 2 store in Rosny-Sous-Bois, will remain open, the company’s website showed.

The company’s 15 stores in Germany will remain open, according to its website.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

