Apple to help workers get Covid-19 shots at its offices

Apple is working with drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc as its vendor and will open a website for its workers to sign up for appointments, an Apple spokeswoman said.
Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Apple is one of the first large Silicon Valley companies to launch a program to help workers get vaccinated.(Reuters)

Apple Inc said on Friday that it is starting a program to help employees get voluntary Covid-19 vaccinations at the iPhone maker's offices.

The company is working with drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc as its vendor and will open a website for its workers to sign up for appointments, an Apple spokeswoman said.

Apple is one of the first large Silicon Valley companies to launch a program to help workers get vaccinated.

Deutsche Bank AG earlier this month became the first big bank in New York to say it would offer employees Covid-19 vaccinations at its offices.

Last month, Amazon.com Inc started onsite vaccinations for front-line employees, starting in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas.

