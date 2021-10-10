Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / AQ Khan, father of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, dies
world news

AQ Khan, father of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, dies

AQ Khan breathed his last at about 7.00 AM (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad.
Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was "deeply grieved" over his death and called it a "great loss".(AFP Photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:12 AM IST
PTI | , Islamabad

AQ Khan, known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 85.

Khan breathed his last at about 7.00 AM (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad.

Geo News reported that he was brought to the hospital early in the morning after he faced difficulty in breathing.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was "deeply grieved" over his death and called it a "great loss".

"Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan aq khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tesla allows a sneak peek of its Gigafactory in Germany

Austria's Kurz resigns over corruption allegations to save coalition

With little hope for change, Iraq heads to vote in early election

Italy extends ‘green pass’ rule, spurs massive anti-government protests in Rome
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP