Home / World News / Are many ex-employees suing Twitter? Lawyer says...

Are many ex-employees suing Twitter? Lawyer says...

world news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 02:59 PM IST

Twitter row: The ex-employees in the UK are also pursuing legal action, while the staff at Africa’s only Twitter office in Ghana have also engaged legal representation.

Around half of Twitter's 8,000-strong workforce was laid off when Musk took over the regime.(Reuters)
Around half of Twitter's 8,000-strong workforce was laid off when Musk took over the regime.(Reuters)
ByShobhit Gupta

The number of ex-Twitter employees suing the social media giant 'goes up daily', a lawyer representing some of those laid off after billionaire Elon Musk took over said, British broadcaster BBC reported Saturday. Lisa Bloom said she is already representing around 100 ex-staffers fired by Musk, who are suing Twitter over contract breaches and discrimination.

Ex-Twitter employees from across the world are taking legal recourse to the lay-offs, including those who worked at the company's only office in Africa - in Ghana.

Read here: 'Honour killing’ of 22-year-old YouTube star in Iraq sparks outrage

Amir Shevat, one of Bloom's clients - who was a product chief with 150 people reporting to him - told the BBC Musk had 'failed' and recalled the turmoil following the $44bn buyout.

Shevat said nearly his entire team was laid off over the course of one night. "We got an email saying there was some sort of restructuring and then... I was communicating with my team, and one after the other they were telling me that their computer got 'bricked'," he said.

"'Bricked' is the process of turning a computer into something that looks more like a brick - so you can't log in, you can't do anything with that computer," he explained further.

Shevat said he did not oppose the downsizing of a workforce but the way in which it was implemented at Twitter was worrisome. Engineers who 'deeply cared' for the firm were also fired, leaving them very discouraged. "The way to do it is in a legal way, empathetic way and a highly communicative way. And in all of these Elon, in his leadership, failed," he said.

Read here: What Chinese 'spy' balloons can do that satellites can't. Experts reveal

Laid-off employees were promised four months' pay as severance but then offered only one month in the end - with 'zero justification' for that reduction, he told the BBC.

Around half of Twitter's 8,000-strong workforce was laid off when Musk took over.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter twitter inc. elon musk + 1 more
twitter twitter inc. elon musk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out