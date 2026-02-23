Are Peso Pluma and girlfriend Kenia Os under investigation over ties to El Mencho? Truth behind viral claim

In the aftermath of the killing of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, a post that went viral on X claimed that Mexican music stars and popular couple Peso Pluma and Kenia Os “are under investigation for alleged ties to” the drug leader. The post also claimed that the couple could be “arrested at any moment.”

El Mencho, the powerful head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, died following a Mexican military operation on Sunday, February 22, reported CNN. According to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, Jalisco New Generation Cartel became one of the “most powerful and ruthless criminal organizations” inside Mexico.

Are Peso Pluma and Kenia Os under investigation? There are no credible reports claiming Pluma and Kenia are being investigated for any ties to El Mencho. The claims surfacing on X are false.

A Grok overview on X reads, “No, after checking recent reports and official statements, there's no credible evidence or ongoing investigation linking Peso Pluma or Kenia Os to El Mencho or CJNG. They're facing online backlash and "cancel" calls after his death yesterday (mostly over old rumors or a weed video), but that's social media noise—not facts. Past scrutiny on Peso Pluma involved alleged Sinaloa ties/money laundering (unproven), and CJNG actually threatened him in 2023 for singing about rivals. Pure speculation here.”

In 2023, Pluma had to cancel a show in Tijuana after receiving threats from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Banners that appeared in Tijuana warned the singer to cancel due to his "disrespect and loose tongue". He was threatened that “it would be your last performance” if he proceeded with the concert.

The couple are actually facing backlash and cancel calls on social media after El Mencho’s death over a video of Kenia appearing to smoke marijuana, and Pluma’s reputation for singing narcocorridos. A narcocorrido is a subgenre of regional Mexican music, a type of ballad, that narrates stories of drug trafficking, violence, and the lives of drug cartel members. Many popular stars have faced criticism for their lyrics, which often paint cartel leaders as Robin Hood-esque figures.

In 2022, Pluma came under fire for performing in front of a large image of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, in Culiacán. He sang Siempre Pendientes, a song referencing the drug trafficker. However, he later claimed that his team was not responsible, but that the projection was the responsibility of the festival organizers, according to El Pais.