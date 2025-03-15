Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Are Ukrainian soldiers ‘surrounded’ by Russians in Kursk? Kyiv responds to Donald Trump's claim

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2025 03:09 AM IST

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would spare the lives of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region if they laid down their arms.

The Ukrainian Army on Friday claimed that reports of its soldiers “encircled” by Russians in the Kursk region are false and fabricated.

President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower.(AP)
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower.(AP)

The army said that such reports by the Russians are for “political manipulation” and to exert pressure on Ukraine and its partners.

“The situation has remained largely unchanged over the past day. Combat operations within the operational zone of the 'Kursk' group of forces are ongoing,” the Ukrainian Army said.

“Our soldiers are effectively repelling enemy offensive actions and inflicting significant fire damage using all available weapon systems,” it added.

The clarification by Ukraine comes after US President Donald Trump appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to spare the lives of thousands of Ukrainian troops that he said were in a “very bad and vulnerable position”, without elaborating what he was referring to.

“I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In response to Trump's appeal, Putin said that he would spare the lives of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region if they laid down their arms.

"We are sympathetic to President Trump's call," Putin said in remarks broadcast on Russian television, according to AFP. "If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment," Putin said.

While Ukraine's military leadership denied the claims, its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, accepted that Ukrainian troops were under “mounting pressure” in the western Russian region of Kursk but that the operation had eased pressure on Ukrainian troops elsewhere.

"The situation in the Kursk region is obviously very difficult," news agency AFP quoted Zelensky as saying at a briefing in Kyiv, adding that fighting in the eastern Donetsk region had stabilised.

Ukraine's offensive in Kursk

Last year, Ukraine launched a daring cross-border incursion into Kursk in August. It was the largest attack on Russian territory since World War II.

Within days, Ukrainian units had captured 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) of territory, including the strategic border town of Sudzha, and taken hundreds of Russian prisoners of war.

Also Read | Ukraine war: Russian troops recapture Kursk border region's largest town

Kyiv was hoping the Russian city would act as a bargaining chip in future peace talks and force Russia to divert troops away from its offensive in eastern Ukraine.

But Ukraine's troops in Kursk have seen their position worsen in recent weeks as Russian forces pushed back

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On