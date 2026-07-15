‘Are you Muslim?’: Indian man asked about religion, stabbed 15 times in US

A Muslim man from India was stabbed 15 times in a shocking attack inside a mall in the United States' Utah on Monday after he was asked about his religion. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds across his body and was "bleeding profusely," according to a police affidavit.

Sohail, an Indian-origin man, was stabbed 15 times in US Utah. (Credit: Go Fund me Page)

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The man was identified as Sohail. The incident happened inside the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, Utah.

The suspect, 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen, was booked and sent to Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, according to jail records.

Sohail, who worked at a jewellery brand's kiosk in the mall, was allegedly attacked after Larsen first asked him for a bottle of water. According to news agency Reuters, the suspect assaulted Sohail when he turned to get the bottle.

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{{^usCountry}} Before the attack, Larsen also questioned Sohail about his identity, including where he was from and his religion, according to victim's colleagues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the attack, Larsen also questioned Sohail about his identity, including where he was from and his religion, according to victim's colleagues. {{/usCountry}}

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Luna Nunez, Sohail's colleague and friend who later visited him in hospital, recounted what the victim told her.

"He said (Larsen) asked, 'Where are you from?', and he told him, 'I'm from India, my name's Sohail,'" Nunez told ABC4. "Larsen said, 'Are you Muslim?' and Sohail said yes, and he just began stabbing him."

Authorities are investigating the incident, and the motive behind the attack has not yet been officially confirmed.

'Never experienced anything like this'

Sohail was working a routine shift at a jewellery kiosk owned by Maga Incorporated Diamonds when the attack took place.

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"He was just working, like every day," said Adnan Mohammed, who owns the kiosk where Sohail worked. “He is a father; he has two kids. His kids were waiting home for their father. He was just working, providing for his family. I wish I was there to protect him. I would've given my life to protect him," he added, according to ABC4.

Adnan said he was grateful to the bystanders who stepped in and helped save Sohail's life, saying their actions showed that humanity still exists. However, he added that the attack has deeply shaken the local community.

"It's terrible. I've never experienced anything like this before," he said, adding that the world should not turn to hate. "Work hard, be nice, spread love. There is not space for hate. I believe in only one religion which is humanity. First humanity, then everything."

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Sohail's friend Nunez has set up a GoFundMe page for him in order to support him financially as he recovers from nearly-fatal injuries.