Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez tests positive for Covid-19

He had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus early this year.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez (File Photo: AFP)

Argentine president Alberto Fernandez has tested positive for the new coronavirus, is waiting for the result to be confirmed and is in good spirits despite having a light fever, the first-term Peronist leader tweeted on Saturday.

"I am in good physical condition," the president, who turned 62 on Friday, said in a tweet. He had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus early this year.

"I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, but I am in good spirits," Fernandez tweeted.

He is in isolation, under COVID-19 protocols, but remains on the job. Argentina's vice president is the country's former leader Cristina Fernandez, with no relation to the president.

The South American country has been on a lockdown of varying degrees for more than a year against the pandemic. COVID-19 has killed more than 56,000 Argentines so far. Some 682,868 Argentines have been fully vaccinated, with older people and health care workers getting priority, the government says.

