e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Armed men gun down 40 people in brutal attacks in Mali’s villages

Armed men gun down 40 people in brutal attacks in Mali’s villages

An Islamist insurgency that erupted in the north of the vast West African country in 2012 has swept to its centre, inflaming ethnic tensions along the way.

world Updated: Jul 05, 2020 07:08 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Bamako
The attack left at least 30 dead, including women, children, and the elderly, while others were missing, the official added.
The attack left at least 30 dead, including women, children, and the elderly, while others were missing, the official added. (AP file photo. Representative image)
         

Unidentified armed men massacred 31 civilians in simultaneous attacks on several Mali villages this week, then killed nine soldiers responding to the assault as violence surges in the country’s conflict-wracked centre.

An Islamist insurgency that erupted in the north of the vast West African country in 2012 has swept to its centre, inflaming ethnic tensions along the way.

Clashes between the ethnic communities of Fulani, nomadic herders, and Dogon traditional hunters have increased in recent months, with community-based militias - initially formed for defence - now launching attacks.

Armed uniformed men travelling in pick-up trucks attacked four Dogon villages on Wednesday, one local official said by telephone, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

The attack left at least 30 dead, including women, children, and the elderly, while others were missing, the official added.

“From 3 to 9 pm, nobody came to our rescue,” said Youssouf Tiessogue, an elder from Gouari, one of the villages attacked.

Deploring the army’s “inaction,” he said: “It is always late and never confronts the bandits even if we tell them where they are.” A senior government official called the attacks “barbaric”.

Officials did not immediately blame any group. A military unit was dispatched to the area, and helped bury 31 bodies on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the army received information about a new attack and sent the unit to Gouari.

tags
top news
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Can one be reinfected with Covid-19? No evidence yet, say experts
Can one be reinfected with Covid-19? No evidence yet, say experts
Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rain, thunderstorm
Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rain, thunderstorm
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
Six states on high alert as govt warns of more locust swarms
Six states on high alert as govt warns of more locust swarms
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In