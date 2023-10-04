Armed Philadelphia man kicks and smashes a woman's car, cops release images to nab gun-wielding biker

Philadelphia authorities are searching for an armed biker after an “aggravated assault” on a vehicle with a woman and her children inside. The assailant brandished a gun at the woman driver and kept kicking on the car, while the two children remained inside. Biker's violent attack on car with children sparks urgent search by Philadelphia Police. (GwynninPA/Twitter.X)(Twitter. X)

Cops have released new images in an effort to identify the biker involved. The photos show the individual's face with a helmet resting on top of their head.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of City Hall around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect was part of a group of ATV and dirt bike riders. During the event, the biker climbed onto the woman's car and shattered the rear window by constantly jumping on it.

ALSO READ: US teen dies in fatal crash in Belchertown, Massachusetts that sent car engine flying during police chase

When confronted by the woman driving the car, the biker removed a handgun that had fallen from his waistband and pointed it at her. The video was seen through the biker's helmet, which obscured their face by that point.

The driver of the car, identified as Nikki Bullock, was delivering for Uber Eats at the time and was with her girlfriend, along with their 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

Nikki recalled that she and the biker had initially bumped into each other near City Hall before the outburst took place, which then turned into an argument between the two. The biker then jumped off his motor vehicle, onto Nikki's car, causing damage. Nikki then got out of the car and approached the rider, who appeared to be armed.

"I already seen the gun. He was trying to point it in the car anyway," Nikki recalled. "He jumped on the windshield. He already went through the windshield. I might as well get out."

The biker fled the scene with a group of fellow riders after the confrontation. Nikki and her girlfriend immediately got their children out of the backseat and left the area. Nikki reported the incident to the police on Sunday night and spoke with a detective on Monday morning.

ALSO READ: US: Multiple casualties in Baltimore campus shooting, say police

She was grateful that none of the children were harmed, saying, "They are ok. Not a single scratch," Bullock said. "I have a guardian angel. Thank God." Nikki hopes that the police can catch the biker soon.

District Attorney Larry Krasner strongly condemned the biker's actions, describing them as "completely outrageous." Larry vowed to pursue charges if the perpetrator is caught, emphasizing the need to address such dangerous behaviour.

He urged individuals riding ATVs or motorbikes recklessly to understand the risks they pose to others and that there would be consequences for their actions.