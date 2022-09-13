Armenia says 49 soldiers died in clashes with Azerbaijan
Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: In a speech to Armenia's parliament, Pashinyan said Baku had attacked Armenia's positions overnight and that fighting was ongoing.
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 49 Armenian service personnel died during overnight clashes with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported.
In a speech to Armenia's parliament, Pashinyan said Baku had attacked Armenia's positions overnight and that fighting was ongoing.
Read more: Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for the escalation in hostilities, the latest dispute in decades-old tensions between the countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
-
Russian foreign minister granted visa to attend UN general assembly: Report
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations' General Assembly, a Russian news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry. Russia has for weeks criticised the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the 77th session of the assembly, which opens in New York today. The forum's high-level sessions get underway next week.
-
Russia carrying out 'massive' strikes on Ukraine front lines: Report
The Russian military said Tuesday it had launched "massive strikes" on all front lines in Ukraine, after Kyiv's forces made dramatic advances in a counter-offensive. "Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
-
No mobilization yet: Russia's response after military setbacks in Ukraine
The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was no discussion of a nationwide mobilisation to bolster the country's military campaign in Ukraine, days after a surprise Ukrainian offensive drove Russia out of almost all of Kharkiv region. Military commentators ordinarily supportive of the campaign reacted with fury after Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday said it was abandoning Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in a "regrouping" after the lightning counteroffensive last week.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago. Here's how it is unique
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, will lie in state in London for four days ahead of the monarch's funeral on September 19. The coffin is said to be crafted more than three decades ago, AFP reported. Here are more details about the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II: Lead lined coffin The queen's English oak coffin was made at least 32 years ago and is lined with lead in accordance with royal family customs.
-
Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report
Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday. Read more: Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics