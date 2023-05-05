'Agreement within sight' in Armenia-Azerbaijan talks: US' Blinken

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
May 05, 2023 12:54 AM IST

"The two sides have discussed some very tough issues over the last few days, and they've made tangible progress on a durable peace agreement," Blinken said.

Negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington have made "tangible progress" and an agreement on resolving tensions is within reach, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.(Reuters)

"The two sides have discussed some very tough issues over the last few days, and they've made tangible progress on a durable peace agreement," Blinken said at the conclusion of the four days of talks.

