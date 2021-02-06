Home / World News / Around 300 Myanmar lawmakers sign declaration rejecting junta rule
world news

Around 300 Myanmar lawmakers sign declaration rejecting junta rule

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power (REUTERS).

Days after the military coup in Myanmar, almost 300 lawmakers have signed a declaration rejecting the military junta rule and also promised to continue their fight for democracy.

According to a report by Sputnik, almost 300 lawmakers in Myanmar have met by video to declare themselves the legitimate sole representatives of the people after the military seized power on Monday.

In the declaration, signed on Friday, the lawmakers rejected the junta and also promised to fight for democracy in their respective constituencies.

The statement was posted on Facebook by the communications chief of the National League for Democracy (NLD).

Myanmar went into its second nationwide internet shutdown in a week's time on Saturday after the military seized power and arrested the Southeast Asian country's civilian leaders, Sputnik said in its earlier report.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi-led NLD claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.

Days after the coup by Myanmar military, the police on Wednesday charged San Suu Kyi for "illegally" importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

The New York Times reported an official from the NLD party as confirming that the leader has been charged with an obscure infraction: having illegally imported at least 10 walkie-talkies.

According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

world news

Myanmar military detains Australian in first known foreigner arrest since coup

PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:53 PM IST
world news

Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media

PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
world news

Sino-Burmese residents in Taiwan rally against Myanmar coup

PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:44 AM IST
world news

After Facebook, Myanmar Army blocks Twitter, Instagram

UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:46 AM IST
world news

Former Suu Kyi ally says no betrayal in taking Myanmar junta job

PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:54 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP