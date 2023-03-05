Around the world for 3 years: This cruise will cover 135 nations. Check package

Bookings for a three-year ship voyage around the world have been announced by Life at Sea Cruises, covering over 135 countries in seven continents. The cruise offers travellers to live, work and explore, all while being onboard the ship, from one's “home at sea”.

The cruise will visit 13 out of 14 ‘Wonders of the World’, with packages starting from $29,999 ( ₹24,51,300) to $109,999 ( ₹89,88,320) per person for a year.

The MV Gemini vessel, which has 400 cabins and room for 1,074 passengers, will set sail from Istanbul on 1 November, with pick-ups in Barcelona and Miami, The Independent reported.

“Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities, and the functionality to perform their jobs. There is no other cruise that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers,” Mikael Petterson, managing director of Life at Sea Cruises told The Independent.

The package includes access to all dining venues and alcohol with dinner, a state-of-the-art wellness centre, sundeck and swimming pool, high-speed internet, entertainment, “enrichment seminars” and housekeeping with a 24-hour on-call hospital with free medical visits.

At each port, the vessel will stay docked for multiple days to allow its passengers to explore at their leisure, reported Travel and Leisure adding that the cruise will stop by 100 islands, including numerous Caribbean and Central American visits. It will also spend 98 days in South America and Antarctica.