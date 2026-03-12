Arrest warrant issued for Indo-Canadian man wanted for murdering his partner

After her family contacted police in the town of Surrey in British Columbia, an investigation was undertaken. Evidence collected by investigators pointed towards the belief that Kaur may have been murdered.

The warrant relates to a case that began on February 23, 2024, when 28-year-old Navdeep Kaur was reported missing by her family. She was in a relationship with Amarbir Singh at the time of her disappearance.

Toronto: A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued by police for an Indo-Canadian male wanted for allegedly murdering his partner. Canadian law enforcement said that the suspect, 24-year-old Amarbir Singh, may have fled the country.

Kaur was last seen a day before her disappearance was reported. Five months later, on June 23, 2024, human remains were recovered that were confirmed to match Kaur. They were found by the Richmond detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) from near the Fraser river.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of the British Columbia RCMP assumed charge of the case in March 2024 and worked with local police and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

A team of dedicated homicide investigators examined the evidence from the crime scenes and pieced together a timeline of events, according to a release from IHIT issued on Wednesday. The evidence was submitted along with a charge recommendation to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment.

On March 6 this year, Amarbir Singh was charged with the second-degree murder of Navdeep Kaur.

“We are aware that Mr. Singh may have fled the country, but that will not stop us from pursuing him,” IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said.

She added, “We will continue to actively track him down and we are fully prepared to work with our law enforcement counterparts overseas to bring him before the court.”

IHIT has sought assistance from the public in locating the accused.