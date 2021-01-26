'As PM, I take full responsibility': Johnson as UK's Covid toll crosses 100,000
UK is the first country in Europe where more than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus.
AFP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday took "full responsibility" and expressed regret and condolences as the UK death toll from Covid-19 passed the 100,000 mark.
"I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and, of course, as prime minister, I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done," he told a Downing Street news conference.