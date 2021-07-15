Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / As Twitter discontinues Fleets feature, Elon Musk posts a request
world news

As Twitter discontinues Fleets feature, Elon Musk posts a request

Twitter's latest announcement of discontinuing Fleets means that the company will end the feature it rolled out last year to compete with the stories features available in Snapchat and Instagram.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Elon Musk keeps interacting with his followers and post updates on Twitter.(AP File Photo)

Shortly after microblogging platform Twitter announced it will discontinue its Fleets feature, the platform's own version of stories, Tesla CEO and billionaire posted a request to its CEO Jack Dorsey. Musk asked for a new laughing emojis.

"A new laughing emoji on DMs would be great," Musk said in his tweet.

Other users too used Musk's tweet to post their own wishlist for the microblogging platform. "And a edit button," said a user who goes by the name The Chairman.

"We're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff. We're sorry or you're welcome," Twitter posted on its social media handle and tagged by Dorsey.

"We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter," Ilya Brown, Twitter's vice president of product, said in a statement. "But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven't seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped."

Twitter introduced Fleets in November 2020. The feature lets Twitter users post full-screen photos, videos, reactions to tweets or plain text that disappears after 24 hours. Fleets came years after Snapchat and Facebook introduced similar options for their users.

The Verge reported that Twitter's decision to discontinue Fleets is not just an admission that the feature didn't work, but that the company still hasn't figured out how to get people tweeting more.

