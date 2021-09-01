As US troops leave Kabul, here's what the Taliban are up to | 5 developments

It is the first time since 2001 that there are no American troops standing guard on Kabul roads. While some Americans are still in the country and the US authorities are yet to evacuate them along with Afghans who have been working for them, all soldiers have left the country after two decades of war.

Here are the latest developments in the Afghanistan crisis since the US completed the withdrawal on Monday.

Taliban meeting in Kandahar

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday informed that leadership have been holding meetings in Kandahar province to discuss Afghanistan's political, security and social issues, now that it is under their control. "The leadership council has also discussed issues around forming the new government and its cabinet and has taken some decisions on providing services to the people," Tolo News reported citing Mujahid's tweets.

India holds first formal meeting with Taliban leaders

Indian envoy in Qatar Deepak Mittal met the deputy head of the Taliban’s political office to discuss regional security, the foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. The meeting was at the request of the Taliban and was the first between officials from both sides since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15.

Kabul mayor imposes Sharia law in Kabul

Newly appointed Kabul mayor Hamdullah Nomani, who is also the head of the Taliban's municipality commission, enforced Sharia law throughout the capital of Kabul. In an interview with a local media report, Nomani stated that from now on corrupt individuals will be dealt with in accordance with Sharia law.

Taliban take control of Kabul airport

With the exit of the US troops, the Taliban are in possession of Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul. The symbolism of the airport was underlined Tuesday when the Taliban's top spokesman stood on its runway and declared victory over the United States. But what happens next remains unclear. Attacks in the past week have shown the airport is a target for terrorists, so security is the primary concern.

Biden defends exit from Afghanistan

Under backlash over the chaotic exit from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden defended his handling of the withdrawal in the first statement since the process was completed on Monday. “I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” he said. “It was time to end this war,” he added later in his speech, pounding his fist on the lectern.

