China property crisis: Asia's richest woman's $24 bn net worth plunges by half
Asia's wealthiest woman lost more than half her fortune over the past year as China's real estate sector was rocked by a cash crunch, a billionaire index showed Thursday.
Yang Huiyan, a majority shareholder in Chinese property giant Country Garden, saw her net worth plunge by more than 52 percent to $11.3 billion from $23.7 billion a year ago, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Yang's fortune took a major hit on Wednesday when the Guangdong-based Country Garden's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 15 percent after the company announced it would sell new shares to raise cash.
Yang inherited her wealth when her father -- Country Garden founder Yang Guoqiang -- transferred his shares to her in 2005, according to state media.
She became Asia's richest woman two years later after the developer's initial public offering in Hong Kong.
But she is now barely holding onto that title, with chemical fibres tycoon Fan Hongwei a close runner-up with a net worth of $11.2 billion on Thursday.
Also Read | Pair of new studies point to China's Wuhan being natural Covid origin
Chinese authorities cracked down on excessive debt in the property sector in 2020, leaving major players such as Evergrande and Sunac struggling to make payments and forcing them to renegotiate with creditors as they teetered on the edge of bankruptcy.
Buyers across the country, furious at lagging construction and delayed deliveries of their properties, have begun withholding mortgage payments for homes sold before completion.
While Country Garden has remained relatively unscathed by industry turmoil, it spooked investors with a Wednesday announcement that it planned to raise more than $343 million through a share sale, partly to pay debts.
Proceeds from the sale would be used for "refinancing existing offshore indebtedness, general working capital and future development purposes," Country Garden said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
China's banking regulator has urged lenders to support the property sector and meet the "reasonable financing needs" of firms as analysts and policymakers fear financial contagion.
The property sector is estimated to account for 18-30 percent of the country's GDP and is a key driver of growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Analysts have warned that the industry is mired in a "vicious cycle" that would further dampen consumer confidence, following the release of dismal Q2 growth figures that were the worst since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
US couple arrested decades after assuming false identities
A couple living in the United States for decades under false names stolen from dead babies have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, in a case tinged with suspicion of espionage. Walter Primrose and his wife Gwynn Morrison, both born in 1955, were arrested Friday in Hawaii. According to documents, a search of the pair's home turned up an old photo of the couple dressed in KGB uniforms.
-
New US climate deal could make energy bills cheaper; here's how
A surprise congressional budget deal announced Wednesday night boasts $370 billion in new spending for tackling climate change, including oodles of tax credits and rebates that could make it cheaper for people looking to drive and live more sustainably. Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the proposed tax, health and climate package was negotiated by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin.
-
Europe, US top monkeypox cases but misinformation dangerous: WHO chief | 10 pts
The rise of monkeypox virus has started replacing Covid fears across the world and the World Health Organization said Europe and the Americas are worst-affected by the outbreak. Speaking to media persons in Geneva, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that the two regions have reported 95 per cent of the world's diagnosed cases. Here are the latest developments on monkeypox around the world: 1.
-
Manisha Ropeta is Pakistan's first Hindu woman senior cop
Manisha Ropeta is making heads turn not only because she is among the few female officers in authoritative positions in Sindh Police but also for the fact that the 26-year-old is the first woman from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan to become a Deputy Superintendent of Police. In Pakistan's male dominated society and culture, it is difficult for women to join professions considered as “manly” such as the police force.
-
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit as tensions over Taiwan intensify
President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to schedule their first in-person summit during a sometimes tense phone call Thursday where Xi warned the United States not to "play with fire" in Taiwan. Although this was their fifth phone or video call since Biden took office a year and a half ago, the summit would be their first in-person meeting as leaders. No detail was given on the timing or location.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics