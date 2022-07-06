Why property developers in China accepting house payments in watermelons, wheat
- Property developers would allow home buyers to make a maximum payment of 5,000 kilograms of watermelon, valued at 100,000 yuan.
Real estate firms in China have now started accepting payments for homes in watermelon, wheat, garlic and several other agricultural produce, Chinese daily The Global Times reported. Realtors in tier-3 and 4 cities are encouraging home buyers to pay part of the house payment with wheat and garlic.
ALSO READ | China scrambles to contain fresh Covid outbreak
As per the report, this move is a part of the 'food-for-home’ scheme devised by the property dealers in an attempt to boost sales and to attract farmers to purchase homes. "Property developers would allow home buyers to make a maximum payment of 5,000 kilograms of watermelon, valued at 100,000 yuan, noting the purpose of the promotion is to support local watermelon farmers,” the scheme’s promotion read.
Experts say that China's economy, battered by multiple Covid-19 curbs, has shown slow post-lockdown recovery. Shanghai, the financial capital of the country, saw one of its strictest lockdowns since the beginning of the pandemic. The city of 25 million people has just emerged from a brutal two-month lockdown that took an enormous toll on residents and the economy. Economists believe that the 'zero-Covid policy' has left the country stuck in a cycle of disruptive shutdowns and reopenings that hint at lingering economic pain.
China is stepping up efforts to salvage the residential property market as consumer and business confidence has been battered by lockdowns, Bloomberg reported. These are said to include quicker approval of home loans, stable growth in property loans given by banks and lower mortgage costs owing to a reduction in interest rates.
In April, more than 60 municipal authorities in China eased home-buying regulations in the first quarter. China’s central bank advised financial institutions to offer flexibility and improved loan policies to individuals that are affected by Covid outbreaks.
In May, The People’s Bank of China effectively cut the minimum interest rate for first-home buyers’ new mortgages, enabling them to borrow money at an interest rate as low as 4.4 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent previously, Bloomberg reported.
Despite all the steps taken to boost the real estate sector in the country, China’s property market is still said to be in a deep recession. The trouble for property investors will only increase in yet another Covid wave is in the cards for the country.
-
Homes of 85,000 people at risk, but rain eases around Sydney
Floodwaters had inundated or were threatening the homes of 85,000 people around Sydney on Wednesday as rivers started to recede and the heavy rains tracked north of Australia's largest city. Emergency responders knocked on doors overnight in the towns of Singleton and Muswellbrook, in the Hunter Valley north of Sydney, to order residents to evacuate, Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said. “For many, it has been a sleepless night,” Cooke said.
-
‘Will have to drag him kicking and screaming': UK PM Boris Johnson on the brink
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face questions in parliament followed by a grilling by senior lawmakers on Wednesday, with his premiership on the brink after a slew of resignations from ministers saying he was not fit to govern. A growing number of lawmakers in his ruling Conservative Party have said the game is up for Johnson.
-
‘Cannot continue like this’: What Rishi Sunak said as he quit Johnson cabinet
British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid quit the government on Tuesday amid mounting pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson for appointing a tarnished member of the Parliament to a key government position.
-
US July 4 parade shooting suspect charged with seven murder counts
A 21-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on a July 4 parade in a wealthy Chicago suburb while disguised in women's clothing was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, prosecutors said. Robert Crimo, 21, was arrested on Monday, several hours after the attack on a festive Independence Day crowd. More than 35 people were injured.
-
UN, US urge probe into deadly Uzbekistan unrest
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet and the United States both called Tuesday for a swift investigation into the deadly clashes at mass protests in Uzbekistan. Authorities in Uzbekistan said Monday that 18 people had died in clashes in the autonomous Karakalpakstan region on Friday after demonstrations erupted over planned constitutional changes affecting the territory's status. The United States separately voiced concern and urged all sides to seek a "peaceful resolution" to the tensions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics