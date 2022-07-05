China scrambles to contain fresh Covid outbreak
A county in China’s eastern Anhui province is carrying out daily nucleic acid tests on 763,000 locked down residents while mass tests have been ordered for other areas, as authorities scramble to contain a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.
The new outbreak, with cases reported from at least nine provinces as of Monday, comes weeks after the government brought Shanghai’s crippling early summer epidemic under control and as China eases restrictions on movement to boost domestic travel during summer holidays.
For China, it will have to be a pragmatic balance between its avowed zero-Covid strategy - marked by lockdowns, large-scale testing campaigns and strict isolation protocols - and allowing normal economic activity.
Anhui reported 270 cases, the majority of the 380 domestic cases, including 41 symptomatic ones, reported by the Chinese mainland on Monday.
“A total of 339 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Sunday in nine provincial-level regions, including 258 in Anhui and 52 in Jiangsu,” the Xinhua news agency, reported on Monday.
Cases have also been reported from the provinces of Liaoning, Fujian and Shandong among others.
Authorities in Sixian county in Anhui announced mandatory nucleic acid tests for its residents for three consecutive days, beginning on Monday.
“From June 26 to July 3, a total of 134 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 724 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in Anhui, of which 132 confirmed cases were in Sixian county, Suzhou City,” Xinhua reported.
In the county, which has been under “closed-off management since June 26”, more than 22,600 people had been placed under quarantine and 22,320 isolation rooms had been put into operation in Sixian as of Sunday.
July 4th parade shooting: Joe Biden pledges to find gunman who killed six
President Joe Biden said he spoke with officials in Illinois after a mass shooting in a suburb of Chicago and pledged federal law enforcement assistance in finding the gunman. Six were killed and dozens injured in an attack on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office. The suspect remained at large as of late afternoon on Monday.
Hacker offers to sell stolen records of 1bn China’s citizens
A hacker has claimed to have procured a trove of personal information from the Shanghai police on one billion Chinese citizens, which tech experts say, if true, would be one of the biggest data breaches in history. The anonymous internet user, identified as "ChinaDan", posted on hacker forum Breach Forums last week offering to sell the more than 23 terabytes (TB) of data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about $200,000.
Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs, say reports
The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and in need of full repairs, but instead it is being given a cosmetic 60 million euro paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne. However confidential reports by experts cited by Marianne suggest the monument is in a poor state and riddled with rust.
Shooting at July 4th parade in Chicago suburb, 6 dead, 24 wounded
Gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's office said. WGN TV, citing unidentified law enforcement sources, said at least one person was feared dead with multiple injuries. The parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after it began, sending hundreds of people running for safety, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Pope denies resignation rumours, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow
Pope Francis has dismissed rumours he plans to resign anytime soon, and says that he hopes to visit Moscow and Kyiv after travelling to Canada later this month. Francis also told Reuters in an interview published Monday that the idea “never entered my mind” to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer, though he repeated he might step down some day as Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.
