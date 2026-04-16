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'Asim Munir de facto leader': Ex-Pak minister says Trump ‘didn’t even' bother to talk about Sharif

Asked who was leading the talks, Chaudhry was unequivocal, saying there is no doubt that Pakistan is currently led by General Asim Munir.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:31 am IST
Edited by Shivya Kanojia
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At a time when Pakistan is in focus in the context of sensitive diplomatic engagements between Iran and the US, a familiar question has come into focus: Who is spearheading the mediation in Islamabad?

US President Donald Trump with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and General Asim Munir.(White House/ File photo)

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has offered an insight, stating clearly that it is Field Marshal Asim Munir who is “leading Pakistan” and that the decision-making lies with him.

Is it Sharif or Munir?

On being asked who is heading the US-Iran mediation talks during an ANI interview, Chaudhry said, “Frankly, there is no two opinions about that. Right now, Pakistan is led by General Asim Munir. He is the de facto leader of Pakistan. The decision-making right now is with the Field Marshal or CDF... Even yesterday, President Trump actually named General Asim Munir as the Leader of Pakistan, and he has not even bothered to talk about Shehbaz Sharif...”

Second round of talks likely?

United States President Donald Trump had also hinted that peace talks with Tehran could resume this week. This comes even as the US military put up a naval blockade which it said had cut off maritime trade with Iran. Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that a fresh round of dialogue with Iran in Pakistan was imminent “over the next two days.”

 
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