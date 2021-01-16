Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets approval in Pakistan: Health minister
Astrazeneca's Covid-19 vaccine has been granted approval for emergency use in Pakistan, the country's health minister said on Saturday, the first vaccine against the disease to be given the green light in the South Asian country.
"DRAP granted emergency use authorisation to AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine," Pakistan's Health Minister Faisal Sultan told Reuters, referring to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.
Pakistan is in the process of speaking to a number of vaccine makers, but this is the first local approval.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Semeru volcano on Indonesia’s Java island spews hot clouds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I was the mouse': How quest for love landed US Navy veteran in Iran jail
- A handwritten journal he wrote behind bars — a copy of which was provided exclusively to The Associated Press — offers new details about his ordeal in Iran.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers who helped the rioters should be prosecuted, says Nancy Pelosi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Federal prisons on lockdown in run-up to Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince William worried about strain on UK emergency workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump will leave about $500 million poorer after 4 years in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India implements community projects worth $13 million in the Maldives
- Over the past six months, eight grant projects backed by India have been completed in the Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar attends meeting with parliamentary panel on external affairs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's Bolsonaro to allow China's Huawei in 5G auctions: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination priority to smokers frustrate essential workers in US: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway: Deaths among elderly after first Covid-19 vaccine dose rise to 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia to reopen air travel with India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Science will always be at the forefront of my administration': Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least five dead after suspected gas leak at Italian nursing home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox