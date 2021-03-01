Home / World News / AstraZeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: Report
AstraZeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: Report

AstraZeneca is retaining partnership with Moderna on other disease treatments and could sell its AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine on a commercial basis in future if the virus becomes endemic, the report said.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:21 AM IST
The report added that it was not clear over what period British-based AstraZeneca sold its holding in Moderna.(Reuters File Photo )

AstraZeneca Plc has sold its 7.7% stake in Moderna Inc for more than $1 billion after the U.S. biotechnology company's shares soared on the back of its coronavirus vaccine breakthrough, The Times reported.

The report added that it was not clear over what period British-based AstraZeneca sold its holding in Moderna.

AstraZeneca and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Moderna, whose vaccine is cleared for emergency use against Covid-19 in the United States, said last week it was expecting sales of $18.4 billion from its coronavirus vaccine this year.

