e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / AstraZeneca must prove it won’t profit from Covid-19 vaccine: MSF

AstraZeneca must prove it won’t profit from Covid-19 vaccine: MSF

The organisation urged AstraZeneca to disclose the contracts signed with governments for its vaccine, and said there could be clauses that limit the price until the company declares the end of the health emergency, which could be as early as July.

world Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:21 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Brussels
AstraZeneca has said it will not profit from sales of its vaccine while Covid-19 is considered a pandemic.
AstraZeneca has said it will not profit from sales of its vaccine while Covid-19 is considered a pandemic.(AFP)
         

AstraZeneca must provide reassurance that it will not profit from its potential Covid-19 vaccine, non-governmental organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Tuesday, urging the company to make public its supply contracts.

The British firm said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective, giving the world’s fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.

AstraZeneca has said it will not profit from sales of its vaccine while Covid-19 is considered a pandemic. The price of its candidate has been set at about $3 per dose, against at least four times more for other candidates.

“MSF welcomes AstraZeneca’s commitment to sell the vaccine at a ‘no-profit’ price during the pandemic, but the reality is that it’s an empty promise unless we’re able to substantiate these important claims with data,” said Roz Scourse of medical group MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders.

The organisation urged AstraZeneca to disclose the contracts signed with governments for its vaccine, and said there could be clauses that limit the price until the company declares the end of the health emergency, which could be as early as July.

AstraZeneca said it would look for international consensus on when the pandemic phase of Covid-19 was over, rather than a particular date.

“From the outset, AstraZeneca’s approach has been to treat the development of the vaccine as a response to a global public health emergency, not a commercial opportunity,” an AstraZeneca spokesman said.

“We continue to operate in that public spirit and we will seek expert guidance, including from global organisations as to when we can say the pandemic is behind us.”

The GAVI vaccine alliance said Monday’s efficacy data was “positive news for the COVAX vision of equitable access” for vulnerable groups.

It said the hundreds of millions of doses had been secured on behalf of COVAX, a procurement scheme co-led by the World Health Organization designed to secure rapid and fair global access to Covid-19 vaccines.

tags
top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Worried about catching Covid-19 from using cash? Chances are low, study finds
Worried about catching Covid-19 from using cash? Chances are low, study finds
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In