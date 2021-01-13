AstraZeneca says to release 2 mln vaccine doses a week to UK by mid-Feb

AstraZeneca is scaling up releases of Covid-19 vaccine doses to the United Kingdom to the point where it expects to be providing 2 million a week by or before the middle of February, a top executive told lawmakers on Wednesday.

"We've released just over 1.1 million doses, to date, and we are scaling up as we've said very rapidly. And this will happen imminently, to releasing 2 million doses a week, we're absolutely on track to do that," said Tom Keith-Roach, president of AstraZeneca UK.

"We're scaling up to 2 million a week imminently, and certainly we hope to be there on or before the middle of February," he said.