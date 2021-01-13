IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / AstraZeneca says to release 2 mln vaccine doses a week to UK by mid-Feb
world news

AstraZeneca says to release 2 mln vaccine doses a week to UK by mid-Feb

"We're scaling up to 2 million a week imminently, and certainly we hope to be there on or before the middle of February," he said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The AstraZeneca vaccine could facilitate a rapid ramp-up of vaccinations because it’s easier to transport and store than the Pfizer-BioNTech shot(REUTERS)

AstraZeneca is scaling up releases of Covid-19 vaccine doses to the United Kingdom to the point where it expects to be providing 2 million a week by or before the middle of February, a top executive told lawmakers on Wednesday.

"We've released just over 1.1 million doses, to date, and we are scaling up as we've said very rapidly. And this will happen imminently, to releasing 2 million doses a week, we're absolutely on track to do that," said Tom Keith-Roach, president of AstraZeneca UK.

"We're scaling up to 2 million a week imminently, and certainly we hope to be there on or before the middle of February," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.