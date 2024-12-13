Astro Bot crowned game of the year 2024, beats Black Myth: Wukong

Astro Bot, the PlayStation 5 exclusive game developed by Team Asobi, won the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2024, held Thursday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The beloved title, which launched in September, emerged victorious in a fiercely competitive category, besting other high-profile contenders such as 'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth', 'Black Myth: Wukong', and 'Balatro'. Astro Bot is a PlayStation 5 exclusive game developed by Team Asobi.

In a spectacular sweep, 'Astro Bot' not only captured the night’s top honor but also triumphed in three additional categories: 'Best Family Game', 'Best Game Direction', and 'Best Action/Adventure Game'. Studio head Nicolas Doucet took to the stage to accept the awards, expressing heartfelt thanks to his development team, PlayStation, and the global gaming community for their unwavering support. Doucet also paid tribute to gaming history, particularly the iconic platformers developed by Nintendo, which heavily influenced 'Astro Bot’s' design and legacy.

"We're incredibly honored to receive these awards tonight," said Doucet in his emotional acceptance speech. "This game is a tribute to the magic of platforming and the joy it brings to players of all ages. It’s a love letter to the genre, and we’re grateful to continue that legacy alongside incredible studios and characters that have come before us."

The Game Awards 2024, celebrating its 11th year, featured star-studded presentations, including an appearance by actor Harrison Ford, and thrilling performances by artists such as Snoop Dogg.

Astro Bot's meteoric rise

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission is a platformer game developed by Japan Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, the game follows the adventures of Astro, a robot designed to rescue his crewmates from an alien planet.

Players control Astro from a third-person perspective, using the DualShock 4 controller to navigate through 26 levels set across five distinct worlds. The twist is that Astro is a robot that can move around in 3D space, but the player is restricted to a fixed position, creating a unique blend of 2D and 3D gameplay.

With the help of his trusty grappling hook and other gadgets, Astro must fight against hostile creatures, avoid deadly traps, and solve puzzles to rescue his crewmates. The game features innovative VR mechanics, beautiful graphics, and a charming soundtrack, making it a standout title in the PSVR library. Astro Bot: Rescue Mission received widespread critical acclaim for its creative gameplay, immersive VR experience, and adorable protagonist.

Since its release, the game has earned widespread acclaim, currently holding a remarkable 95/100 rating on OpenCritic. The game has been lauded for its modern reimagining of the mascot platformer, blending cutting-edge visuals, clever level design, and an inclusive experience that appeals to both nostalgic gamers and new players alike.