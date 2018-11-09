At least 10 dead in Mogadishu blasts: police

At least 10 people were killed Friday in blasts that occurred near a popular hotel and the police headquarters in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said.

An initial “two blasts struck the perimeter of the Sahafi hotel along the main road... we are getting more than 10 people died, most of them civilians and some security guards,” said police official Ibrahim Mohamed. A third explosion and gunfire were also heard in the area, according to an AFP reporter.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 20:39 IST