At least 11 dead and three injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 11 members of a family were killed and three others injured in a road accident in northwestern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rescue officials said on Friday. According to rescue officials, seven bodies were recovered from the site, including five women, a man, and a child.(REUTERS file photo for representation)

The accident occurred in the Dera Ismail Khan district late on Thursday when the brakes of the vehicle failed, causing it to plunge into a ravine. The vehicle was en-route to Dera Ismail Khan from the Zhob district.

According to rescue officials, seven bodies were recovered from the site, including five women, a man, and a child. Whereas the three injured were given immediate first aid.

Officials further confirmed that all of the deceased belonged to the same family.