At least 11 killed in suicide bombing at political rally in Pakistan's Quetta
AFP |
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 12:21 am IST
At least 18 were injured in an explosion at a stadium parking lot in Quetta, where hundreds of Balochistan National Party members had gathered.
At least 11 people were killed on Tuesday evening when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in Balochistan, two officials in the troubled southwestern Pakistani province told AFP.
At least 18 people were wounded in the explosion, which took place in the parking lot of a stadium in the provincial capital Quetta where hundreds of members of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) had gathered, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.