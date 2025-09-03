Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
At least 11 killed in suicide bombing at political rally in Pakistan's Quetta

Published on: Sept 03, 2025 12:21 am IST

At least 18 were injured in an explosion at a stadium parking lot in Quetta, where hundreds of Balochistan National Party members had gathered.

At least 11 people were killed on Tuesday evening when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in Balochistan, two officials in the troubled southwestern Pakistani province told AFP.

At least 11 people were killed on Tuesday evening when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in Balochistan.(AP File)
At least 18 people were wounded in the explosion, which took place in the parking lot of a stadium in the provincial capital Quetta where hundreds of members of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) had gathered, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(This is a developing story)

