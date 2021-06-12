Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.
AP | , Austin, Texas
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 02:16 PM IST
It was unclear what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.(Getty / Representational Image)

Officials in Texas say at least nine people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries. The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.

It was unknown how many of the injuries may have been gunshot wounds.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

