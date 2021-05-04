Home / World News / At least 12 killed in floods in western Afghanistan
world news

At least 12 killed in floods in western Afghanistan

"Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan district and neighboring districts in Herat province on Monday," the local government said in a statement.
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Herat
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 04:37 PM IST
The floods also destroyed tens of residential houses and orchards in the districts and caused closure of several district roads to traffic, the statement said.(File photo. Representative image)

At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistan's western province of Herat, the local government said on Tuesday.

"Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan district and neighboring districts in Herat province on Monday," it said in a statement.

Among the dead were one woman and four children, according to a local government source.

The floods also destroyed tens of residential houses and orchards in the districts and caused closure of several district roads to traffic, the statement said.

The rescue personnel have arrived in the affected areas, and scores of local households have so far been evacuated to safe areas, according to the statement.

Heavy rains hit many areas in the country in recent weeks.

At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistan's western province of Herat, the local government said on Tuesday.

"Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan district and neighboring districts in Herat province on Monday," it said in a statement.

Among the dead were one woman and four children, according to a local government source.

The floods also destroyed tens of residential houses and orchards in the districts and caused closure of several district roads to traffic, the statement said.

The rescue personnel have arrived in the affected areas, and scores of local households have so far been evacuated to safe areas, according to the statement.

Heavy rains hit many areas in the country in recent weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP