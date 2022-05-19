At least 12 killed in Russian shelling of Severodonetsk: Governor
- The Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said on social media that there were "12 dead and more than 40 injured in Severodonetsk," accusing Russian forces of "randomly" shelling the urban hub with heavy weapons.
Russian shelling of the eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk left at least 12 people dead and another 40 hurt, the region's governor said Thursday, as Moscow's army continued its slow push into Donbas.
Gaiday said that the attacks had begun early in the day Thursday and were continuing into the evening.
"Information about the number of dead and injured is still being determined because it is impossible to examine the territory under shelling," he said.
Severodonetsk, with a pre-war population of just over 100,000 people, is a key goal of the Russian military which has made capturing the eastern Donbas region a key objective.
The eastern industrial centre and its sister city Lysychansk make up the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the smaller of the two regions comprising the Donbas war zone.
Joe Biden welcomes Sweden & Finland's NATO bids, promises full US backing
US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the applications made by Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
Monkeypox found in US and UK: What is it and should you be worried?
A case of the rare and potentially dangerous monkeypox has been confirmed in the US after infections were reported across Europe. The infected man had recently traveled to Canada and is now receiving treatment in hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Department of Health said the case poses no risk to the public. Health officials in Canada are investigating up to 13 cases in Montreal, Radio-Canada reported.
Monkeypox: List of nations where this rare disease has been identified so far
Cases of monkeypox have been identified in European and American countries, giving health authorities another reason to worry about amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that is in its third year now. Health officials have stressed that the risk to the general population is low. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic. One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said.
Ukraine: Top US, Russian generals talk for first time since war | Key points
The fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for nearly three months, with no peace in sight. On Thursday, top US and Russian generals spoke on telephone for the first time since the Ukraine invasion began. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley spoke to his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov and discussed security-related issues, AFP reported. Here are the top developments that unfolded in battleground Ukraine.
Ukraine: Russian soldier on war crime trial says he shot civilian at short range
Narrating the events of the crime during the court hearing, Vadim Shishimarin, attached to a Russian tank division, said he initially he had declined the shooting order and only complied when an “unknown” soldier, who was in the car with him at the time, pestered him for the same in a “forceful tone”.
