 At least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed in Hamas war: Netanyahu
At least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu

At least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu

Reuters |
Mar 11, 2024 01:49 AM IST

The Gaza health ministry does not break down the death toll between civilians and Hamas militants but has said that 72% of those killed were women and children.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told a German newspaper that at least 13,000 "terrorists" were among Palestinians killed during Israel's air and ground assault on Gaza.

This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows troops on the ground in the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

Five months into Israel's campaign following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, Palestinian health authorities say nearly 31,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The Gaza health ministry does not break down the death toll between civilians and Hamas militants but has said that 72% of those killed were women and children. Hamas dismisses Israeli figures for militants killed as attempts to portray "fake victories".

In an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper, Netanyahu was quoted as saying that an extension of Israel's offensive into Rafah in southern Gaza was key to defeating Hamas.

"We are very close to victory ... Once we begin military action against the remaining terror battalions in Rafah, it is only a question of weeks" until the intensive phase of fighting is concluded, he said.

Three quarters of Hamas battalions had been destroyed and halting the offensive now would only allow them to regroup, Bild quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Bild made excerpts of the interview, which was jointly held with Politico and German broadcaster Welt TV, available to Reuters on Sunday.

