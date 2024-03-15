 At least 16 killed after migrant boat sinks off Turkey's coast | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

At least 16 killed after migrant boat sinks off Turkey's coast

AP |
Mar 15, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Ten coast guard boats and two helicopters were involved in the search and rescue mission

A rubber dinghy carrying migrants sank off Turkey’s northern Aegean coast on Friday, killing at least 16 people, officials said.

A coast guard officer looking through binoculars as a drone searches for victims(AFP)
A coast guard officer looking through binoculars as a drone searches for victims(AFP)

Turkish coast guard personnel rescued two migrants from the sea off the town of Eceabat in Canakkale province, while two others were able to reach the shore by themselves, Gov. Ilhami Aktas said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It was not clear how many people were on the boat when it sank and the coast guard was continuing to search the area, he said.

Aktas told the state-run Anadolu Agency that four of the dead were infants and children.

The migrants’ nationalities were not immediately known.

Ten coast guard boats and two helicopters were involved in the search and rescue mission, Anadolu reported. Several ambulances were on standby at a nearby port.

Although their numbers have declined in recent years, migrants mostly from the Middle East and Africa often leave Turkey to try to reach Greece in search of a better life in European countries. Some migrants leaving Turkey also attempt to sail to Italy.

The Turkish coast guard said it caught at least 93 migrants attempting to leave the Turkish coast on boats this week.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / At least 16 killed after migrant boat sinks off Turkey's coast
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On