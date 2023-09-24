Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / At least 16 killed in coal mine fire in China

At least 16 killed in coal mine fire in China

AFP |
Sep 24, 2023 08:05 PM IST

China Coal Mine Fire: The Panzhou City mine is about 3,600 kilometres (2,250 miles) southwest of the capital, Beijing.

At least 16 people were killed when a fire broke out at the Shanjiaoshu Coal Mine in China's southwest at around 8:10 am (0010 GMT) Sunday, local officials said.

China Coal Mine Fire: The fire was extinguished but "after preliminary verification, 16 people have no vital signs", government said. (Representational)

The fire was extinguished but "after preliminary verification, 16 people have no vital signs", the Panzhou City government said in a notice posted on its website.

"It was preliminarily determined that the conveyor belt caught fire," the notice said.

The Panzhou City mine is about 3,600 kilometres (2,250 miles) southwest of the capital, Beijing.

While safety in the mining sector in China has improved in recent decades, accidents still frequently plague the industry, often due to lax enforcement of safety protocols, especially at the most rudimentary sites.

In February, a coal mine collapse in the northern Inner Mongolia region left dozens of people and vehicles buried under a mountain of debris.

Authorities did not disclose the final death toll for months, only revealing in June that 53 people had been killed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP