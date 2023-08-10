At least 17 killed after boat carrying Rohingya refugees breaks up off Myanmar
Aug 10, 2023 01:23 PM IST
"We found 17 dead bodies... as of yesterday," Byar La, a rescuer from the Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation told AFP.
At least 17 people drowned when a boat carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar's Rakhine state broke up at sea this week, rescuers said Thursday.
"We found 17 dead bodies... as of yesterday," Byar La, a rescuer from the Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation told AFP, adding that around 30 more people are unaccounted for.
