 At least 19 people killed, 18 injured after bus collides with truck in Mexico | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / At least 19 people killed, 18 injured after bus collides with truck in northern Mexico

At least 19 people killed, 18 injured after bus collides with truck in northern Mexico

PTI |
Jan 31, 2024 01:36 AM IST

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

A collision between a passenger bus and a freight truck on a highway in northern Mexico Tuesday left at least 19 people dead and 18 injured, local authorities said.

Agents of the Federal Police stand guard next to a burnt passenger bus after it crashed with a truck at the Mazatlan-Culiacan highway in the community of La Cruz, Sinaloa state, Mexico.(AFP)
Agents of the Federal Police stand guard next to a burnt passenger bus after it crashed with a truck at the Mazatlan-Culiacan highway in the community of La Cruz, Sinaloa state, Mexico.(AFP)

The accident occurred on a highway in the Pacific coast state of Sinaloa. Roy Navarrete, the director of the state civil defense office, said the crash occurred in the township of Elota, near the port city of Mazatlan.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The injured were being treated at local hospitals and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

There were 37 people aboard the bus. Photos of the scene showed both vehicles had been reduced to burnt-out metal frames.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On