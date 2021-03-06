At least 20 killed, 30 wounded by suicide car bomb in Somalia capital
At least 20 people were killed and 30 wounded by a suicide car bomb just outside a restaurant near the port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu late on Friday, an emergency services official said.
The blast sent plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered gunfire, witnesses and state-owned media reported.
"So far we have carried 20 dead people and 30 injured from the blast scene," Dr. Abdulkadir Aden, founder of AAMIN Ambulance services told Reuters.
The blast occurred at the Luul Yemeni restaurant near the port, witnesses said.
"A speeding car exploded at Luul Yemeni restaurant. I was going to the restaurant but ran back when the blast shook and covered the area with smoke," resident Ahmed Abdullahi, who lives near the site, told Reuters.
Somalia's state-controlled Radio Mogadishu reported there was also destruction of property and that police had cordoned off the area.
No one claimed responsibility for the blast.
Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out such bombings in Somalia and elsewhere as part of its campaign to topple the Horn of African country's central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.
US export ban could hit Covid vaccine supply, says SII chief
India's Biological E has tied up with J&J to potentially contract manufacture up to 600 million doses of its vaccine per year.
Crackdown in Myanmar continues as UNSC prepares to discuss crisis
The violence took place as the US announced new sanctions targeting military conglomerates after the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters.
Beijing to tighten grip on HK polls
The changes are part of a draft decision submitted on the opening day of the week-long meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's ceremonial legislature, which will all but certainly endorse it.
China plans to help build a 'passageway' between Tibet and South Asia
A brief report published by news agency Xinhua says the central government will support the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to build the passageway.
UK detects 16 cases of new Covid-19 variant
Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant known as B.1.1.318 were first identified on February 15 and it was understood to have originated in the UK.
Pandemic origin: WHO to publish report on Mar 15
The controversy over the investigation organised by the World Health Organization and China about the origins of Covid-19 heated up as a group of scientists called for an independent probe to consider all hypotheses and nail down whether the virus came from an animal.
Huge number of young migrants arriving at US border poses challenge for Biden
Biden took office promising an immigration policy more humane than that of Donald Trump, but some migrant advocacy groups say the new Democratic president's decisions are luring undocumented travelers in what amounts to a beacon effect.
