At least 20 killed after bus plunges off Venice bridge in Italy

At least 20 people died on Tuesday after a coach crashed off an overpass near Venice in northern Italy, the city's mayor was quoted as saying by Italian newspaper la Repubblica.

It's believed the vehicle landed on a railway track and is currently on fire. (Euronews)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The coach veered off the road and fell close to railway lines in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge, Italian news agencies and television reported, but the cause of the accident was still unclear.

"It's an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless," Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sky Italia reported that 18 bodies had so far been dragged from the wreckage after the coach caught fire, with numerous others injured.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON